UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false
Kyiv • UNN
The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.
The United Nations on Tuesday responded to a statement by Israeli authorities regarding the availability of food in the Gaza Strip, calling it unfounded. This happened against the background of the closure of all bakeries in the region that received support from the World Food Program.
The supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza has been completely stopped since the beginning of March. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has confirmed that no cargo will be allowed into the enclave until Hamas releases all the hostages. Tensions in the region have escalated after the resumption of airstrikes and the return of Israeli troops to Gaza, ending a ceasefire that lasted two months.
According to the Israeli military department COGAT, more than 25,000 trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza during the ceasefire, which is a significant part of the total supply during the conflict. Israeli representatives emphasized that there are enough food supplies in the region, but their distribution depends on the actions of local authorities.
The UN, however, emphasized the critical lack of resources and the impossibility of continuing humanitarian programs due to the lack of supplies. Representatives of the organization noted that without flour and fuel for cooking, bakeries cannot function, which further worsens the situation with providing the population with essential products.
The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food stocks are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to hostilities.
