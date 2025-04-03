Hamas has rejected Israel's ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip
Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.
The Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, has rejected Israel's latest initiative to end hostilities.
According to AFP sources in the group's leadership, Hamas accuses the Israeli side of disrupting the efforts of mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, who were trying to reach a compromise.
The negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, aimed to restore the ceasefire. On the eve of the talks, Hamas announced its agreement to the proposed ceasefire terms, but Israel later put forward its own counter-proposal.
The Israeli Minister of Defense announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. The goal is to seize territories to create security zones and evacuate civilians.
