"Sign a contract – you stay, if not – to the assault troops: Russian sailors are massively transferred to the infantry – GUR

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1534 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 3322 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5162 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13195 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13215 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13104 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15158 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12479 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19236 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10920 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5766 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11486 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19889 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18904 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13198 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19236 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21439 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25887 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52171 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57741 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39752 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38100 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44397 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49362 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

"Sign a contract – you stay, if not – to the assault troops: Russian sailors are massively transferred to the infantry – GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The GUR published a radio interception that reveals new methods of "forced" mobilization in the aggressor's army. Russian sailors are being transferred to infantry units, given a choice: either extend their contract or be transferred to the assault detachments of the 810th separate marine infantry brigade.

"Sign a contract – you stay, if not – to the assault troops: Russian sailors are massively transferred to the infantry – GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has released another radio interception, which reveals new methods of "forced" mobilization into the ranks of the aggressor's army. Due to catastrophic losses, the occupiers have begun transferring crews of ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to infantry units, putting servicemen before a harsh choice. This was reported by the GUR on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

In the conversation, a resident of the Belgorod region tells about the fate of one of the sailors who planned to resign after the end of his service. However, the Russian command prepared an "alternative" for him: either a voluntary extension of the contract on the ship, or an automatic transfer to assault units.

"Cut off the legs to make it easier to carry": HUR published an interception of the occupiers' conversation about the "evacuation" of a wounded man01.12.25, 17:33 • 4648 views

They call from there and say: "Sasha, look – there are two options. If you personally sign the contract, you stay on your ship where you serve. If you don't sign the contract, but want to resign, you will automatically be signed, understood?"

– describes the situation a witness.

One-way trip: 810th Brigade

Those who refuse to stay in the fleet are sent to the 810th Separate Marine Brigade. This unit has already become infamous due to the colossal losses it suffers in the hottest sectors of the front.

And you will go to the 810th (separate marine brigade - ed.). And you know what the 810th is, right? Well, it's for assaults

– summarizes the interlocutor in the interception.

Thus, the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying at all costs to plug holes in infantry units, using highly specialized fleet specialists as ordinary "cannon fodder."

Occupiers refuse to evacuate wounded in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers develop gangrene – GUR interception27.11.25, 18:27 • 4397 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes