"Sign a contract – you stay, if not – to the assault troops: Russian sailors are massively transferred to the infantry – GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has released another radio interception, which reveals new methods of "forced" mobilization into the ranks of the aggressor's army. Due to catastrophic losses, the occupiers have begun transferring crews of ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to infantry units, putting servicemen before a harsh choice. This was reported by the GUR on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

In the conversation, a resident of the Belgorod region tells about the fate of one of the sailors who planned to resign after the end of his service. However, the Russian command prepared an "alternative" for him: either a voluntary extension of the contract on the ship, or an automatic transfer to assault units.

They call from there and say: "Sasha, look – there are two options. If you personally sign the contract, you stay on your ship where you serve. If you don't sign the contract, but want to resign, you will automatically be signed, understood?" – describes the situation a witness.

One-way trip: 810th Brigade

Those who refuse to stay in the fleet are sent to the 810th Separate Marine Brigade. This unit has already become infamous due to the colossal losses it suffers in the hottest sectors of the front.

And you will go to the 810th (separate marine brigade - ed.). And you know what the 810th is, right? Well, it's for assaults – summarizes the interlocutor in the interception.

Thus, the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying at all costs to plug holes in infantry units, using highly specialized fleet specialists as ordinary "cannon fodder."

