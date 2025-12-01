"Cut off the legs to make it easier to carry": HUR published an interception of the occupiers' conversation about the "evacuation" of a wounded man

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has published a new interception of conversations between Russian occupiers, in which they cynically discuss methods of "evacuating" the wounded in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It follows from the dialogue that the invaders are ready to amputate the limbs of a wounded comrade not for medical purposes, but so that it would be easier for them to carry him.

In the interception, one of the occupiers offers a shocking "option" for evacuation.

You tell him, we will carry you anyway – with your legs already cut off. To make it easier. So that he is lighter. We can cut off his arms, legs, we will bandage everything, tie it up – says the occupier.

His interlocutor agrees: "That's right. And it will be easier for us to carry him then."

Further, the invaders discuss that no one "will stand on ceremony" and boast that they found food stolen from locals, with which they will "feed" the wounded.

We found something to eat – pickles, jam. Now we will feed him glucose. If mine start to mess with my head, I'll cut off his leg too – concludes one of the Russians.

