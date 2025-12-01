"Cut off the legs to make it easier to carry": HUR published an interception of the occupiers' conversation about the "evacuation" of a wounded man

$42.270.07
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 6134 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11681 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 15593 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 18597 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 32018 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18858 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 33296 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37029 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49765 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 19036 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 13281 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 17099 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 21499 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 13423 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 11679 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 21510 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 32018 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 33296 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 77702 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 13441 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 17116 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 77707 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 55657 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 71937 views
"Cut off the legs to make it easier to carry": HUR published an interception of the occupiers' conversation about the "evacuation" of a wounded man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The HUR published an interception of a conversation between the occupiers, where they discuss amputating the limbs of a wounded man to facilitate his transportation. The invaders also boast about finding food and threaten to cut off the leg of the wounded man.

"Cut off the legs to make it easier to carry": HUR published an interception of the occupiers' conversation about the "evacuation" of a wounded man

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has published a new interception of conversations between Russian occupiers, in which they cynically discuss methods of "evacuating" the wounded in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It follows from the dialogue that the invaders are ready to amputate the limbs of a wounded comrade not for medical purposes, but so that it would be easier for them to carry him.

In the interception, one of the occupiers offers a shocking "option" for evacuation.

You tell him, we will carry you anyway – with your legs already cut off. To make it easier. So that he is lighter. We can cut off his arms, legs, we will bandage everything, tie it up

– says the occupier.

Occupiers refuse to evacuate wounded in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers develop gangrene – GUR interception27.11.25, 18:27 • 4287 views

His interlocutor agrees: "That's right. And it will be easier for us to carry him then."

Further, the invaders discuss that no one "will stand on ceremony" and boast that they found food stolen from locals, with which they will "feed" the wounded.

We found something to eat – pickles, jam. Now we will feed him glucose. If mine start to mess with my head, I'll cut off his leg too

– concludes one of the Russians.

Occupiers in Donetsk region refuse to go on assaults: HUR published another interception of conversations of Russian military personnel25.11.25, 17:19 • 2429 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine