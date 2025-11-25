Occupiers in Donetsk region refuse to go on assaults: HUR published another interception of conversations of Russian military personnel

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a new interception of conversations between Russian military personnel, in which the occupiers in the Donetsk direction complain about the failure of their attacks and massively refuse to carry out combat missions. The GUR reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

In the conversation intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence officers, one of the Russian servicemen reports to the commander that his subordinates are actually fleeing their positions and arbitrarily returning to the rear.

To this, the senior commander reacts with aggressive swearing.

Where the f*** are they returning, where the f*** are they returning? I'll turn off their radios remotely now, f***, and they'll go to hell – says the Russian.

This conversation indicates a complete lack of progress of the occupiers' unit in the offensive for several days. The commander, unable to restrain his emotions, threatens to put all the fighters on the list of deserters.

And then, f***, as deserters, motherf***ers, – forward, f***, we move. Yesterday, f***, they couldn't take a leaflet, now they can't, f***, go through the greenery – states the Russian commander.

