Russians complain about catastrophic losses in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk region: entire units are dying - HUR interception

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:50 PM • 4186 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 9258 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 11287 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 24701 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 42765 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 66685 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 51374 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31427 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 28094 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22763 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
99%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Senators said Rubio called Trump's peace plan a Russian 'wish list': Secretary of State deniesNovember 23, 07:32 AM • 3920 views
Europeans will pressure Trump's team to soften the proposal to transfer Donbas territories to Russia - PoliticoNovember 23, 07:50 AM • 4362 views
Zelenskyy now faces the most painful choice of his entire presidency: Media on US peace planNovember 23, 08:24 AM • 6720 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - mediaNovember 23, 08:44 AM • 14293 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in CyprusNovember 23, 09:07 AM • 16483 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 24699 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 95287 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 69522 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 74778 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 81443 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 24984 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 34690 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 37291 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 95287 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 56269 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
The Guardian
Kh-101

Russians complain about catastrophic losses in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk region: entire units are dying - HUR interception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The HUR intercepted a conversation between occupiers complaining about huge losses in the Serebryansky forestry. According to them, entire units are dying there, and the forest is strewn with corpses.

Russians complain about catastrophic losses in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk region: entire units are dying - HUR interception

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published an intercepted conversation between Russian occupiers who complain about huge losses in the Serebryansky forestry, where entire units are dying. The relevant interception was published by the GUR on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to one of the servicemen, "you enter the forest - corpse after corpse, and all the guys with the chevrons of the Vostok Airborne Assault Brigade are lying there by the dozens."

He tried to dissuade his interlocutor from transferring to this area, warning: "If you want - it's your choice, you can stay here, but there you will simply be 100% two hundred (killed - ed.)."

This confirms significant human losses of Russian units in Luhansk region and indicates a difficult situation for the invaders in the Serebryansky forestry area.

General Staff: 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the enemy has intensified in several directions23.11.25, 16:12 • 1384 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Luhansk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine