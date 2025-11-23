Russians complain about catastrophic losses in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk region: entire units are dying - HUR interception

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published an intercepted conversation between Russian occupiers who complain about huge losses in the Serebryansky forestry, where entire units are dying. The relevant interception was published by the GUR on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to one of the servicemen, "you enter the forest - corpse after corpse, and all the guys with the chevrons of the Vostok Airborne Assault Brigade are lying there by the dozens."

He tried to dissuade his interlocutor from transferring to this area, warning: "If you want - it's your choice, you can stay here, but there you will simply be 100% two hundred (killed - ed.)."

This confirms significant human losses of Russian units in Luhansk region and indicates a difficult situation for the invaders in the Serebryansky forestry area.

