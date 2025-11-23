$42.150.00
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 6408 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 20187 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 40407 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 65599 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 50563 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31207 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27980 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22696 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23622 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
General Staff: 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the enemy has intensified in several directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Since the beginning of the day, the General Staff has recorded 117 combat engagements; the enemy has intensified in the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kurskyi, Southern Slobozhanskyi, Kostiantynivskyi, and Pokrovskyi directions. Ukrainian troops are holding back massive attacks by Russian forces along the entire front line.

General Staff: 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the enemy has intensified in several directions

Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back massive attacks by Russian troops along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day alone, the General Staff has recorded 117 combat engagements, as reported on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy shelled settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Mykolaivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Kucherivka, and Shalyhyne.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out six attacks, one of which is ongoing, and also launched an air strike using two guided aerial bombs and conducted over 60 shellings of the AFU positions.

Minus 920 soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs: General Staff summarized enemy losses for the day

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction – three attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Synelnykove, another engagement is ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, as well as in the Lyman direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian units held back four attacks, another engagement is ongoing – the enemy tried to advance near Yampil, Serebryanka, and Sacco and Vanzetti.

Battles for Pokrovsk: Russians cannot gain a foothold in the city center and suffer losses - Air Assault Forces

In the Kramatorsk direction, one attempt to advance near Chasiv Yar was recorded.

The situation has significantly escalated in the Kostiantynivka direction – there, the enemy made 24 attempts to advance in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers tried 42 times to advance to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, and other settlements.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders conducted 12 attacks, in the Huliaipole direction – six, in the Orikhiv direction also six, in the Prydniprovskyi direction – two attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The General Staff notes that Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk