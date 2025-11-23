General Staff: 117 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, the enemy has intensified in several directions

Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back massive attacks by Russian troops along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day alone, the General Staff has recorded 117 combat engagements, as reported on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy shelled settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Mykolaivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Kucherivka, and Shalyhyne.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out six attacks, one of which is ongoing, and also launched an air strike using two guided aerial bombs and conducted over 60 shellings of the AFU positions.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction – three attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Synelnykove, another engagement is ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, as well as in the Lyman direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian units held back four attacks, another engagement is ongoing – the enemy tried to advance near Yampil, Serebryanka, and Sacco and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one attempt to advance near Chasiv Yar was recorded.

The situation has significantly escalated in the Kostiantynivka direction – there, the enemy made 24 attempts to advance in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers tried 42 times to advance to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, and other settlements.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders conducted 12 attacks, in the Huliaipole direction – six, in the Orikhiv direction also six, in the Prydniprovskyi direction – two attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The General Staff notes that Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

