Minus 920 soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs: General Staff summarized enemy losses for the day

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 21713 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 42077 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 29934 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 30053 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 26911 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 17540 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 19581 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19640 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21926 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28029 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
96%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changedNovember 22, 09:01 PM • 13920 views
Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedyNovember 22, 09:28 PM • 11752 views
Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualtiesNovember 22, 10:59 PM • 12035 views
Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNSNovember 23, 12:10 AM • 11646 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 18423 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 68119 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 51802 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 57757 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 64388 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 61327 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 15379 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 25177 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 28540 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 68155 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 48379 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Forbes
The Economist
Film

Minus 920 soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs: General Staff summarized enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1902 views

On November 22, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 496 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25 are estimated at 1,165,260 personnel.

Minus 920 soldiers and almost five hundred UAVs: General Staff summarized enemy losses for the day

On November 22, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 496 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1165260 (+920) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11363 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23615 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒  34585 (+26)
          • MLRS ‒  1549 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1248 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  83338 (+496)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3981 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  67922 (+80)
                            • special equipment ‒  4003 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October  lost  25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              "It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the war22.11.25, 14:58 • 7886 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine