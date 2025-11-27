Another intercepted Ukrainian intelligence report revealed shocking details about the lives of Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Due to the lack of medical care and evacuation, wounded soldiers are facing the development of gangrene. This is reported by UNN.

Details

They have four people there, and all are seriously wounded, all need evacuation. Some have gangrene, well, in short, it's a very sad case — reports the field commander.

The senior officer does not believe his subordinate's words, declares the soldiers malingerers, and orders them to remain in their positions.

I saw how much evacuation was needed, damn it. You didn't see it, but I saw, damn it, how he runs around there, damn it, for packages, damn it. He, damn it, will be 10 times more lively than you, damn it, believe me — adds the officer.

