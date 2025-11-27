Occupiers refuse to evacuate wounded in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers develop gangrene – GUR interception

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 6604 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 14255 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 11812 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16542 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 13520 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 11745 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15908 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11369 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11275 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13831 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 22892 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 11526 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 12659 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 22052 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 18829 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 4676 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 6572 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 14236 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16522 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 10924 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Pokrovsk
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 23102 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 45904 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79613 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 95378 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 94985 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
TikTok
Boeing Starliner

Occupiers refuse to evacuate wounded in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers develop gangrene – GUR interception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Russian servicemen in the Zaporizhzhia direction are facing gangrene due to lack of medical assistance. A field commander reports four seriously wounded, but a senior officer refuses evacuation.

Occupiers refuse to evacuate wounded in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers develop gangrene – GUR interception

Another intercepted Ukrainian intelligence report revealed shocking details about the lives of Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Due to the lack of medical care and evacuation, wounded soldiers are facing the development of gangrene. This is reported by UNN.

Details

They have four people there, and all are seriously wounded, all need evacuation. Some have gangrene, well, in short, it's a very sad case 

— reports the field commander.

The senior officer does not believe his subordinate's words, declares the soldiers malingerers, and orders them to remain in their positions.

I saw how much evacuation was needed, damn it. You didn't see it, but I saw, damn it, how he runs around there, damn it, for packages, damn it. He, damn it, will be 10 times more lively than you, damn it, believe me 

— adds the officer.

Occupiers in Donetsk region refuse to go on assaults: HUR published another interception of conversations of Russian military personnel25.11.25, 17:19 • 2324 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine