China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships
Kyiv • UNN
Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.
China continues military activity around Taiwan. This is reported by Reuters, передає УНН.
Details
The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan stated that in the last 24 hours it recorded 59 military aircraft and 23 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China near the island.
According to official information, some of the planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which is traditionally considered an unofficial border between Taiwan and mainland China.
This activity took place shortly after Beijing completed two-day military maneuvers near the island. China called the exercises a response to Taipei's "separatist actions" and "external interference."
Reminder
China has begun the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A02.04.25, 04:17 • 9562 views