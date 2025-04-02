China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A
China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
China has launched the second phase of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, codenamed Strait Thunder-2025A. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
The maneuvers are aimed at improving the tactics of blocking the island and carrying out high-precision strikes on strategic targets.
The exercises take place against the backdrop of escalating rhetoric from Beijing regarding Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who has once again been subjected to harsh criticism by the Chinese authorities. In addition, China's military actions coincided with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's visit to Asia, where he repeatedly expressed concern about Beijing's policies.
According to the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, military operations have unfolded in the middle and southern parts of the Taiwan Strait. Activity is also noticeable near several remote Taiwanese islands located just a few kilometers from mainland China. The main focus is on testing readiness to control the region, coordinating the blockade and striking critical targets.
Representatives of Taiwan's security structures report a noticeable activity of Chinese warships in the island's immediate response zone. Chinese coast guard ships are also participating in the exercises, practicing identification, interception and pursuit operations.
Unlike today's announcement, China did not officially comment on the exercise the day before. Similar maneuvers have already been conducted last year under the names Joint Sword-2024A and Joint Sword-2024B.
The international community has expressed concern about the situation. The United States, which remains a key ally of Taiwan and its main arms supplier, condemned China's military activity. Washington emphasizes that such actions threaten the security of the region and global stability.
Japan and the European Union also expressed concern. Brussels called for abstaining from unilateral steps that could change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, stressing the importance of maintaining stability in this strategic region.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
