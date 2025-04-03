Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 5040 views

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

As the deadline for finding a buyer for TikTok in the US approaches this weekend, contenders for the short-video social media site are piling up, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Amazon and, separately, a consortium led by OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely are the latest to enter the ring for TikTok. The site has an April 5 deadline to find a buyer from outside China, under threat of being banned from operating in the US.

US officials have expressed security concerns about the app's ties to China, which TikTok and its owner ByteDance deny. Trump administration officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss various options for TikTok.

Trump to discuss TikTok's fate at Wednesday meeting02.04.25, 01:57 • 11623 views

The startup Zoop, run by Stokely, the founder of the adult social media site OnlyFans, has partnered with a cryptocurrency fund to present a late-stage bidding plan for TikTok, they told Reuters on Wednesday.

A US administration official confirmed that Amazon sent a letter to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. Amazon shares rose about 2% after news of the last-minute TikTok bid.

Trump said last month that his administration was in contact with four different groups regarding the sale of the platform, without naming them.

Trump: the issue of selling TikTok is being discussed with four different groups10.03.25, 12:57 • 15670 views

Private equity firm Blackstone is discussing joining ByteDance's non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, to inject fresh capital into a bid for TikTok's US business, Reuters reported last week.

US investors in ByteDance explore TikTok deal to appease Trump - FT22.03.25, 09:32 • 27639 views

US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is also in talks to raise outside funding to buy out TikTok's Chinese investors as part of a bid led by Oracle and other US investors to separate it from ByteDance, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

White House-led talks involve plans to spin off an American company for TikTok and dilute Chinese ownership in the new business to below the 20% required by US law, Reuters reported last month.

The New York Times first reported Amazon's involvement on Wednesday. Various parties involved in the talks do not appear to be taking Amazon's bid seriously, The Times reported.

Addition

The future of the app, used by nearly half of all Americans, has been in question since a law passed in 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support that required ByteDance to sell TikTok by January 19. Trump then extended the deadline.

Washington officials have said that TikTok's ownership by ByteDance makes it beholden to the Chinese government, and Beijing could use the app to conduct influence operations against the United States and collect data on Americans.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
