Trump: the issue of selling TikTok is being discussed with four different groups
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is in talks with four different groups regarding the sale of the Chinese social network TikTok. Among the potential buyers is former owner of the "Los Angeles Dodgers" Frank McCourt.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration has been in contact with four different groups regarding the sale of the China-owned social media platform TikTok, and that all options were good, reports UNN citing Reuters.
Details
In response to a question about whether a deal regarding TikTok would be reached soon, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "it's possible."
"We are dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want this... all four are good," Trump said.
TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of regular working hours.
Supplement
The fate of TikTok hangs in the balance, as a law came into effect in the U.S. on January 19 that requires its owner ByteDance to either sell it for national security reasons or face a ban. Trump, taking office on January 20, signed an order that required a 75-day delay in the enforcement of the law.
The situation with TikTok has attracted several potential buyers, including former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers Frank McCourt, who has expressed interest in the rapidly growing business, which analysts estimate could be worth $50 billion.