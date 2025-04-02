Trump to discuss TikTok's fate at Wednesday meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump will meet with officials to discuss the future of TikTok in the US. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, otherwise it may be banned.
Trump will hold a meeting on the fate of TikTok on Wednesday. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Details
US President Donald Trump will meet with senior officials of his administration to discuss the future of the popular TikTok app in the country. The meeting will take place in the Oval Office, and in addition to Trump, Vice President Jay Dee Vance and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be present.
The key issue of the meeting will be the search for potential American investors for the Chinese platform. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, as the current Chinese owner must transfer his stake in the American business. If the requirements are not met, the app may be banned in the United States.
Let us remind
Earlier, Trump gave the Chinese company an additional 75 days to complete negotiations on the sale of its American assets.
Trump expects TikTok deal in US by Saturday deadline31.03.25, 08:19 • 13520 views