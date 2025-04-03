Putin's special representative held a meeting with American officials in the United States: the content of the negotiations remained unknown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.
A meeting between Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev on investment issues and representatives of the Donald Trump administration took place in Washington. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.
Details
According to information provided by several American officials, the purpose of Dmitriev's visit remained not entirely clear, but the meeting was undoubtedly part of broader diplomatic efforts. The Trump administration continues to put pressure on Russia and Ukraine, seeking to achieve a ceasefire and a political settlement of the conflict. The visit took place against the background of growing tensions in international relations, when the American president expressed his dissatisfaction with the pace of negotiations and condemned the Kremlin's position.
An important detail was that Dmitriev received a special short-term license from the US State Department to travel to the United States. This step was necessary due to existing restrictions imposed on individuals associated with the Russian government due to US sanctions.
However, now the US and the terrorist country remain in a state of diplomatic tension, while the Trump administration is considering various options to influence the situation, including through economic sanctions. Recently, Trump has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in negotiations on a ceasefire and raised the issue of introducing new restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil, which may further aggravate the economic situation for the Kremlin.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that a special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with a special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.
Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA02.04.25, 03:11 • 16536 views