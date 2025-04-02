Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA
Kyiv • UNN
The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.
This week, a high-ranking official from the Russian Federation is expected to visit Washington to hold talks with representatives of the US presidential administration. This is reported by CNN, передає УНН.
Details
According to reports, the head of the Russian state fund and special representative for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, will arrive in the American capital.
Dmitriev's main interlocutor in the United States will be Steve Witkoff, the American side's special representative. The main topic of the meeting may be bilateral relations, including economic cooperation and investment, as well as finding ways out of the crisis that has been ongoing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Official comments from the White House and the US State Department are currently unavailable. Representatives of Russian diplomacy and government agencies have also not provided a prompt response to requests.
This visit will be the first since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine that a high-ranking Russian official will arrive in Washington for negotiations. It is known that it is taking place against the backdrop of recent contacts between the presidents of the two countries, which may indicate attempts to establish a dialogue. At the same time, the United States and the Russian Federation continue to work on issues related to diplomatic appointments and strategically important resources.
