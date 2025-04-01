The US may increase pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks: details
The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.
Washington is considering new levers of pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks on Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Senior US administration officials have stepped up discussions in recent days about possible sanctions and economic measures that could force both sides to reach an agreement.
The administration's previous plan called for a cessation of hostilities by the spring and a subsequent agreement that would lay the foundation for a lasting peace. However, none of the scenarios have come close to being realized, raising concerns in the White House about the protracted nature of the conflict and the need for increased Western support for Kyiv.
According to sources, American officials have been expressing dissatisfaction with negotiations with Ukraine for weeks, especially due to the lack of progress in the field of economic cooperation, in particular regarding minerals. At the same time, frustration with moscow's position is growing in Washington. Recent discussions in the White House and the State Department have shown that the russian leadership is demonstrating strong resistance to any peace initiatives, forcing the United States to reconsider its approaches to sanctions pressure.
The main topic of internal discussions was a possible package of new economic measures aimed at increasing pressure on the russian economy. One option being considered is the introduction of increased customs tariffs on Russian oil exports. Such measures may be introduced in the event of further blocking of the negotiation process.
A change in rhetoric is also observed at the level of the American leadership. The US President, who previously expressed confidence in the terrorists' intentions to resolve the war, has been demonstrating a more restrained approach in recent days. Despite public statements about the possibility of reaching an agreement, internal debates in Washington indicate growing skepticism about the aggressor's readiness for a serious dialogue.
Trump believes that putin is delaying negotiations and is considering tightening sanctions, including a ban on the russian "shadow fleet" that transports illegal oil.
