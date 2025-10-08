RIEL gives away one million hryvnias for an apartment in Kyiv

$41.340.11
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39205 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48413 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36170 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39164 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36249 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62690 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48478 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74715 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61891 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routesOctober 7, 10:19 PM • 14096 views
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhoto01:02 AM • 16193 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language02:06 AM • 13788 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 17038 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 6996 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 39165 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 32702 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62672 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 71995 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 80060 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Serhiy Lysak
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 30508 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 34355 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 86350 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 81358 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 155980 views
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian
The New York Times

Developer RIEL is holding the "Million for a Dream from RIEL" promotion from October 1 to October 21, 2025, with the main prize being a certificate for UAH 1,000,000 for an apartment. To participate, you need to fill out a questionnaire online or at River Mall shopping center and two Epicenter shopping centers in Kyiv.

RIEL gives away one million hryvnias for an apartment in Kyiv

Developer RIEL has announced the launch of the "Million for a Dream from RIEL" promotion, which runs from October 1 to October 21, 2025. The main prize is a certificate for a discount of UAH 1,000,000 on the purchase of an apartment in the modern residential complexes Brother or Sister on the left bank of the capital.

To participate, you need to fill out an online application form or do so directly at the stands in River Mall and two Epicenter shopping malls in Kyiv (40 P. Hryhorenka Ave., 13-V Dniprovska Embankment).

Everyone who fills out the application form at the stands in the shopping centers will additionally receive scratch cards with instant prizes. 

In addition to the main prize, 10 more useful gifts for the home will be raffled off: an air conditioner, a vacuum cleaner, a coffee machine, a dishwasher, an Epicenter certificate for UAH 20,000, and others. 

The main prize draw will take place live October 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM, on RIEL's official YouTube page using an online randomizer.

More details and terms of the promotion can be found at the link.

RIEL is a developer with over 22 years of experience, who has implemented more than 100 projects with an area of over 1 million m² and is among the top 3 largest developers in Ukraine according to LUN and Forbes Ukraine - by the number of apartments delivered in 2024. The company successfully completed all projects started before 2022 in Kyiv and maintains leadership in Lviv.

In 2025, RIEL announced the start of sales of real estate in seven new projects in two major cities of Ukraine, including the residential complexes Brother and Sister on the left bank of the capital. 

The projects are implemented in the Riel Family Style format - for modern families and young couples who value comfortable layouts, a safe complex, and well-thought-out infrastructure of the area. The concept takes into account the needs of every resident: from children and adults to pet owners.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Forbes
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv