RIEL gives away one million hryvnias for an apartment in Kyiv

Developer RIEL has announced the launch of the "Million for a Dream from RIEL" promotion, which runs from October 1 to October 21, 2025. The main prize is a certificate for a discount of UAH 1,000,000 on the purchase of an apartment in the modern residential complexes Brother or Sister on the left bank of the capital.

To participate, you need to fill out an online application form or do so directly at the stands in River Mall and two Epicenter shopping malls in Kyiv (40 P. Hryhorenka Ave., 13-V Dniprovska Embankment).

Everyone who fills out the application form at the stands in the shopping centers will additionally receive scratch cards with instant prizes.

In addition to the main prize, 10 more useful gifts for the home will be raffled off: an air conditioner, a vacuum cleaner, a coffee machine, a dishwasher, an Epicenter certificate for UAH 20,000, and others.

The main prize draw will take place live October 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM, on RIEL's official YouTube page using an online randomizer.

More details and terms of the promotion can be found at the link.

RIEL is a developer with over 22 years of experience, who has implemented more than 100 projects with an area of over 1 million m² and is among the top 3 largest developers in Ukraine according to LUN and Forbes Ukraine - by the number of apartments delivered in 2024. The company successfully completed all projects started before 2022 in Kyiv and maintains leadership in Lviv.

In 2025, RIEL announced the start of sales of real estate in seven new projects in two major cities of Ukraine, including the residential complexes Brother and Sister on the left bank of the capital.

The projects are implemented in the Riel Family Style format - for modern families and young couples who value comfortable layouts, a safe complex, and well-thought-out infrastructure of the area. The concept takes into account the needs of every resident: from children and adults to pet owners.