An art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" was unveiled in Kyiv near the State Museum of Toys

In the capital, near the State Museum of Toys, an art object "Yavorivka Bird" was unveiled - an enlarged copy of a traditional Yavorivka toy from the Lviv region. It is made of aspen, and the painting is done in the "verbivka" style. The Yavorivka toy is included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. This is part of a large-scale project for the development and popularization of Yavorivka's cultural traditions, implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

"One of the strategic directions is the support of culture in Ukraine. This is not only the support of toys: performances, concerts - all that makes us Ukrainians. This is what allows us to remain unique and independent," comments Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

According to him, veterans are involved in the project, helping to restore cultural heritage.

"We try to put meaning into every project, and this project had great meaning, because veterans returning home help restore one of Ukraine's cultural monuments. And such synergy is exactly what we are looking for in other projects... And we will stimulate veterans, upon their return, to develop culture, the social sphere, and entrepreneurship," Pakholyuk adds.

The museum also opened an exhibition "Yavorivka Toy - an element of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine." It presents products made of wood, clay, and even cheese.

"A toy is understandable to everyone. Perhaps not every person will understand art, but everyone understands a toy, because everyone was a child and it's simple," said Yulia Kobas, director of the State Museum of Toys.

She emphasized that the Yavorivka toy evokes unique emotions.

"Folk toys evoke unique emotions, because this is our culture, thanks to toys you can get acquainted with what childhood is like in general, what we used to play with, what we used to have fun with, what kind of paintings there are. Our unique toys made of cheese, wood, and clay are amazing.

Yavorivka toy is always a holiday, it is very beautiful and it gives hope for the best," she added.

The project also provides for the creation of a cultural space-workshop in the village of Ivano-Frankove.

"Our main goal is to create a competitive modern product based on the ancient traditions of our region. All this is in order to popularize it as much as possible, so that it is accessible and known far beyond our region," explained project manager Oleh Khromchak.

Volodymyr Panchenko, head of the national projects implementation department, emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

"It is extremely important for us that all this became possible thanks to the unification of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, the MHP-Hromadi charitable foundation... We believe that culture and our identity are what the enemy primarily wants to destroy in us, and this is exactly what makes us Ukrainians," he emphasized.

The organizers are confident that "Yavorivka Bird" is not only an art object, but also a symbol of resilience, revival, and preservation of Ukrainian traditions that help communities recover even in the most difficult times.

Reference

MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the top 20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the MHP Together program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.