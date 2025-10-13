An art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" was unveiled in Kyiv near the State Museum of Toys

$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6550 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10244 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13421 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11256 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13150 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17794 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25473 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24379 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30081 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 33227 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 47630 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine08:25 AM • 9836 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 18963 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 15867 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 3452 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 13393 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 25455 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 24361 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30062 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 156 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 41343 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 73057 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 76060 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 76908 views
An art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" was unveiled in Kyiv near the State Museum of Toys

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

An art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" (Yavoriv Bird), an enlarged copy of a traditional Yavoriv toy, was installed near the State Museum of Toys in Kyiv. The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, and an exhibition "Yavorivska Zabavka – an element of Ukraine's intangible cultural heritage" was also opened.

An art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" was unveiled in Kyiv near the State Museum of Toys

In the capital, near the State Museum of Toys, an art object "Yavorivka Bird" was unveiled - an enlarged copy of a traditional Yavorivka toy from the Lviv region. It is made of aspen, and the painting is done in the "verbivka" style. The Yavorivka toy is included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. This is part of a large-scale project for the development and popularization of Yavorivka's cultural traditions, implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

"One of the strategic directions is the support of culture in Ukraine. This is not only the support of toys: performances, concerts - all that makes us Ukrainians. This is what allows us to remain unique and independent," comments Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

According to him, veterans are involved in the project, helping to restore cultural heritage.

"We try to put meaning into every project, and this project had great meaning, because veterans returning home help restore one of Ukraine's cultural monuments. And such synergy is exactly what we are looking for in other projects... And we will stimulate veterans, upon their return, to develop culture, the social sphere, and entrepreneurship," Pakholyuk adds.

The museum also opened an exhibition "Yavorivka Toy - an element of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine." It presents products made of wood, clay, and even cheese.

"A toy is understandable to everyone. Perhaps not every person will understand art, but everyone understands a toy, because everyone was a child and it's simple," said Yulia Kobas, director of the State Museum of Toys.

She emphasized that the Yavorivka toy evokes unique emotions.

"Folk toys evoke unique emotions, because this is our culture, thanks to toys you can get acquainted with what childhood is like in general, what we used to play with, what we used to have fun with, what kind of paintings there are. Our unique toys made of cheese, wood, and clay are amazing.

Yavorivka toy is always a holiday, it is very beautiful and it gives hope for the best," she added.

The project also provides for the creation of a cultural space-workshop in the village of Ivano-Frankove.

"Our main goal is to create a competitive modern product based on the ancient traditions of our region. All this is in order to popularize it as much as possible, so that it is accessible and known far beyond our region," explained project manager Oleh Khromchak.

Volodymyr Panchenko, head of the national projects implementation department, emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

"It is extremely important for us that all this became possible thanks to the unification of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, the MHP-Hromadi charitable foundation... We believe that culture and our identity are what the enemy primarily wants to destroy in us, and this is exactly what makes us Ukrainians," he emphasized.

The organizers are confident that "Yavorivka Bird" is not only an art object, but also a symbol of resilience, revival, and preservation of Ukrainian traditions that help communities recover even in the most difficult times.

Reference

MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the top 20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the MHP Together program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine