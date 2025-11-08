Musk loses $10 billion as Tesla shares fall after trillion-dollar pay deal

Tesla shares fell more than 3% on Friday, cutting CEO Elon Musk's fortune by $10 billion after the automaker voted to approve a compensation plan that could bring the world's richest man $1 trillion over the next decade, Forbes reports, writes UNN.

Details

Tesla shares fell 3.6% to about $429.70 at midday Friday in the US, extending a two-day losing streak after falling 3.5% on Thursday ahead of Tesla's shareholder vote.

More than 75% of Tesla shareholders voted on Thursday to approve Musk's pay package, despite opposition from some of the automaker's largest shareholders.

The compensation agreement provides Musk with more than 423 million additional shares, which would increase his equity to approximately 25% if Tesla meets several targets over the next decade, including increasing Tesla's market capitalization to $8.5 trillion and selling 12 million more Tesla vehicles.

