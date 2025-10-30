$42.080.01
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8480 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 10494 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 10447 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 14595 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 17553 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 14824 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 19595 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27494 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44610 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44917 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Publications
Exclusives
FAVBET Tech is among the top 5 taxpayers among Diia.City residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to provide billions in revenue to the state budget and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

FAVBET Tech is among the top 5 taxpayers among Diia.City residents

The Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech entered the top 5 largest taxpayers among "Diia.City" residents based on the results of the first three quarters of 2025. During this period, FAVBET Tech transferred over ₴650 million in taxes to the state budget.

"FAVBET Tech has been a resident of Diia.City since 2022 and consistently increases the volume of payments to the Ukrainian budget. The tax discipline of the IT sector not only contributes to the development of the industry but also ensures economic stability, support for the social sphere, and the country's defense capabilities," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Since its launch, "Diia.City" residents have already paid over ₴53 billion in taxes. In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, over ₴22 billion was received by the state budget, which is 22% more than for the entire previous year. Currently, the space unites almost 2,900 technology companies, employing about 130,000 IT specialists, which is over 80% of the Ukrainian tech sector.

In parallel with its operational activities, FAVBET Tech invests in R&D projects with a military focus. The company develops software and hardware systems for FPV drones, which are transferred to units for reconnaissance and strike missions. Specialists also work on AI complexes for analyzing intelligence data, which increase the speed and accuracy of target identification on the battlefield.

A separate area is supporting the training of military personnel to counter enemy UAVs. Favbet Tech cooperates with airborne assault troops, supports the supply of anti-drone rifles, and the creation of training systems for teaching the detection and suppression of enemy UAVs.

In addition, the company was a partner of the NGO "CyberPolk" in the field of cybersecurity, and also supported the expansion of the "Dronarnia" engineering school, which allowed doubling the number of places for training military personnel in drone assembly and repair.

In 2025, FAVBET Tech entered the "Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine" rating according to DOU, and also acted as a partner for key industry events — Forbes AI Day 2025 in Kyiv, IT Arena 2025 in Lviv, and quarterly meetings of Diia.City Union.

According to Artem Skrypnyk, FAVBET Tech's long-term goal remains sustainable development, support for an innovative economy, and the expansion of Ukraine's technological advantages in the security sphere.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Forbes
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv