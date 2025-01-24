Solidarity marches with those detained during protests announced in Georgia

Under the slogan "Freedom to Prisoners of Conscience" at 19:00 in Tbilisi, citizens will gather at three locations - Marjanishvili Square, Avlabari Square and the courtyard of the first building of the Tbilisi State University, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

Details

The solidarity actions will be held simultaneously in Kutaisi (at the City Hall), Batumi (near the Batumelebi editorial office on Memed Abashidze Street), Zugdidi (near the district administration building), Telavi (near the City Hall) starting at 19:00.

"The march will bring together family members, relatives, friends, neighbors, relatives, colleagues, and associates of prisoners of conscience, and we will loudly express our voice of disagreement with Ivanishvili and his subordinates," the Facebook announcement of the event reads.

In Tbilisi, a separate rally was also announced in support of Mzia Amaglobeli, director of the independent publications Netgazeti and Batumelebi, who faces up to seven years in prison for slapping a police chief at a protest in Batumi.

In addition, today Tbilisi will host a cinematographers' action - "Cinema in Danger". The gathering is at 17:00 near the old cinema center on Agmashenebeli.

At 18:00, a march "For Justice" will start from the House of Justice, with representatives of the legal sector and human rights activists.

Participants of all marches will gather at the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue by 20:00.

Solidarity marches with the detainees will now take place every Friday.

Currently, 53 protesters remain in custody, charged under various criminal articles.

The protests in Georgia have been going on for 58 days. The actions began after the government announced that it was freezing negotiations on EU accession.

