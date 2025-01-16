PACE sends mission to Georgia to assess human rights amid political crisis: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116547 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107103 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37690 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113729 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37438 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157133 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182791 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172228 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113729 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130183 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147775 views
Actual
PACE sends mission to Georgia to assess human rights amid political crisis: what is known

PACE sends mission to Georgia to assess human rights amid political crisis: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30292 views

The PACE Monitoring Committee is assessing Georgia's fulfillment of its international commitments amid the political crisis. The delegation met with the authorities, the opposition and visited imprisoned activists.

The Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is assessing Georgia's fulfillment of its international obligations against the backdrop of the political crisis after the parliamentary elections and the suspension of negotiations on EU accession, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

A fact-finding mission headed by Georgia's co-rapporteurs, Claude Kern and Edith Estrella, is visiting Tbilisi from January 14 to 16. The PACE has emphasized in advance that this is a "routine monitoring visit" and that meetings with politicians "should not be seen as political support for legitimacy.

On Wednesday, the mission held talks with Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili and several other Georgian Dream leaders. Papuashvili insisted that the boycott of parliament is a common tactic of the opposition after every election. At the same time, he said that the government is not giving up on integration with the European Union and is doing "a lot of work" to that end.

Today, the co-rapporteurs met with representatives of civil society and opposition leaders. According to the head of the Girchi party, Zurab Japaridze, they talked about the "brutal tactics of the Georgian Dream against peaceful demonstrators.

"They were also interested in what could ultimately be a way out of the situation. We explained that there are only two points: the release of political prisoners and holding new elections," Japaridze said.

The Committee members also visited the leader of the opposition party "For Georgia" Giorgi Gakharia. He continues his treatment at home after representatives of the ruling party took him to Batumi.

Add

In addition, according to media reports, PACE representatives went to the Gldani prison, where they talked to 28-year-old actor Andro Chichinadze and 19-year-old activist Zviad Tsetskhladze. Both are being held in the case of riots during pro-European rallies in Tbilisi. According to the lawyer Tornike Migineishvili, the members of the delegation are well informed about the events in Georgia and "correctly assess the most difficult picture" in the country.

The beginning of the delegation's visit coincided with the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office in the case of falsification of the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024. The investigation reported that at this stage it had not found evidence of fraud.

Commenting on the visit of the monitoring mission, the leaders of the Georgian Dream referred to this statement. At the same time, according to them, the legitimacy of the elections was confirmed by the OSCE/ODIHR report, although it stated that "numerous problems negatively affected the integrity of the elections and undermined public confidence in the process.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising