Georgians are back on Rustaveli Avenue: what's happening in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, thousands of participants in the pro-European protests that have been going on for 40 days have gathered on Rustaveli Avenue. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN reports.

Details

Christmas Eve, celebrated according to the Julian calendar, was a day of solidarity for the protesters and believers who joined the action, carrying lighted candles.

The main demands of the protesters remain the release of those detained during previous demonstrations and the holding of new parliamentary elections. A midnight rally is planned near the Kashveti Cathedral.

It is expected that a nationwide strike may take place in the country on January 15, as previously announced by activists.

