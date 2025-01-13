ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Up to 10 protesters detained in Tbilisi near restaurant where judges tried to hold a corporate party

Up to 10 protesters detained in Tbilisi near restaurant where judges tried to hold a corporate party

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23137 views

Georgian police detained about 20 people during the protests over the past day. Nine people were detained in Tbilisi, near a restaurant where judges were holding a corporate party, and eight more in Batumi.

The Georgian police made arrests during protests in several cities of Georgia. In total, up to 20 people were detained at protests in Tbilisi and Batumi.

Written by UNN with reference to NewsGeorgia.

On the night of January 13, about 20 people were detained during protests in Tbilisi and Batumi. 

The Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed the detention of nine people near a restaurant in Tbilisi. It is reported that the judges were trying to hold a New Year's corporate party at the restaurant. The action lasted for several hours, with the situation escalating several times as the protesters accused the judges of “serving the regime.” Subsequently, special forces and water cannons were mobilized to protect the judges. The judges left under guard, and the police detained the protesters under administrative charges of “disorderly conduct” and disobedience to police.

In addition, on the same day, 8 people were detained in Batumi on administrative charges. Among the detainees are opposition leaders, including a representative of the Batumelebi newspaper, Gurama Murvanidze. According to NewsGeorgia, representatives of the coalition “For Change” Elene Khoshtaria and Giorgi Kirtadze were detained and released.

Recall

More than 50 Georgian civil servants are preparing a class action lawsuit over their dismissal for criticizing the country's rejection of EU membership. The dismissals occurred without justification following amendments to the Law on Civil Service.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

