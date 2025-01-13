Up to 10 protesters detained in Tbilisi near restaurant where judges tried to hold a corporate party

The Georgian police made arrests during protests in several cities of Georgia. In total, up to 20 people were detained at protests in Tbilisi and Batumi.

On the night of January 13, about 20 people were detained during protests in Tbilisi and Batumi.

The Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed the detention of nine people near a restaurant in Tbilisi. It is reported that the judges were trying to hold a New Year's corporate party at the restaurant. The action lasted for several hours, with the situation escalating several times as the protesters accused the judges of “serving the regime.” Subsequently, special forces and water cannons were mobilized to protect the judges. The judges left under guard, and the police detained the protesters under administrative charges of “disorderly conduct” and disobedience to police.

In addition, on the same day, 8 people were detained in Batumi on administrative charges. Among the detainees are opposition leaders, including a representative of the Batumelebi newspaper, Gurama Murvanidze. According to NewsGeorgia, representatives of the coalition “For Change” Elene Khoshtaria and Giorgi Kirtadze were detained and released.

