An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 occurs in Georgia

On Sunday morning, January 12, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded in northern Georgia. This is evidenced by the data of the Institute of Earth Sciences and the National Seismic Monitoring Center, Echo of the Caucasus reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 34 kilometers northeast of the village of Tianeti, Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

Meanwhile, in the village of Ukanapshavi, Dusheti municipality, the tremors were felt at 09:23 local time on Sunday.

There was no information on the depth at which the earthquake was recorded, as well as no information on injuries or damage.

Recall

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.