An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 occurs in Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in northern Georgia with an epicenter 34 km from Tianeti. The tremors were felt in the village of Ukanapshavi at 09:23 local time.
On Sunday morning, January 12, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded in northern Georgia. This is evidenced by the data of the Institute of Earth Sciences and the National Seismic Monitoring Center, Echo of the Caucasus reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 34 kilometers northeast of the village of Tianeti, Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.
Meanwhile, in the village of Ukanapshavi, Dusheti municipality, the tremors were felt at 09:23 local time on Sunday.
There was no information on the depth at which the earthquake was recorded, as well as no information on injuries or damage.
Recall
A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.