Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-like guarantee - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine from the US and Europe have made significant progress. The US is ready to provide guarantees based on NATO's Article 5, approved by Congress, with legal force.

Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-like guarantee - Axios

Negotiations on security guarantees that Ukraine will receive from the US and Europe have made significant progress, Axios reports, writes UNN.

A senior US official said the Trump administration is ready to provide Ukraine with a NATO Article 5-based guarantee that would be approved by Congress and legally binding.

- the publication says.

"We want to provide Ukrainians with security guarantees that will not be a blank check on the one hand, but will be strong enough on the other. We are ready to send it to Congress for a vote," the American official said.

The American official said there would be three separate agreements - on peace, security guarantees, and reconstruction - and that the latest negotiations for the first time gave Ukrainians "a full vision of the day after."

Negotiations on a post-war economic and reconstruction aid package are going well, according to the American official.

"When people see what they will get, and not just what they are going to give, they will be more willing to move forward," the American official said.

"Under the current proposal, the war will end with Ukraine retaining sovereignty over 80% of its territory, receiving the largest and strongest security guarantee it has ever received, and receiving a very significant prosperity package," the official added.

At the same time, the publication writes, "several European leaders advised Zelensky not to rush into a deal, especially one that forces him to cede territory that Ukraine has not actually lost on the battlefield."

It is also unclear whether Russia will be willing to accept the US proposals.

Zelensky said on Thursday that the American side wants to reach "full understanding" on the plan by Christmas.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine