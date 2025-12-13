Trump's son-in-law Kushner to join Witkoff's talks with Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin - media

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin this weekend. Reuters writes about this with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

"American envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin this weekend," the source said.

Witkoff will also meet with his counterparts from France, Great Britain, and Germany on Sunday and Monday, the publication writes.

"The decision to send Witkoff, who is leading negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a US peace proposal, underscores Washington's growing need to overcome differences with Kyiv over the terms of the plan," the publication adds.

Recall

It was previously reported that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Berlin this weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.