100 days of protests in Georgia: why thousands of people have taken to the streets again
Kyiv • UNN
Mass protests are taking place in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained activists.
Marches and rallies are taking place today in Tbilisi and other cities in Georgia to mark 100 days since the start of anti-government protests in the country, reports UNN citing News Georgia.
Details
The slogan of today's protest day is "Until the end". The main demand of the demonstrators has remained unchanged for three months – early parliamentary elections. They are also calling for the release of about fifty of their like-minded individuals against whom criminal cases have been initiated in the context of the protests.
In Tbilisi, citizens are gathering at various locations with different slogans. Students and teachers have come to the first building of Tbilisi State University named after Javakhishvili to declare that "Georgian education is in danger". At the Public Broadcaster, hundreds of people are rallying under the slogan "Freedom for prisoners of conscience".
Another gathering point is Republic Square.
Protesters marched to the Parliament of Georgia.
The event in Tbilisi was announced in advance on social media. In the afternoon, police forces began to mobilize in the city center.
Simultaneously with Tbilisi, the 100th day of protest is being marked today in Zugdidi, Batumi, Kutaisi, and Telavi.
Massive actions began in Tbilisi and other cities of the country spontaneously on November 28, 2024, after the decision of the "Georgian Dream" government to freeze negotiations on EU membership.
While in the first two weeks the police repeatedly used force against demonstrators, employing tear gas and water cannons, now protesters are being issued large fines for violating rally regulations — illegal road blockades, petty hooliganism, disobedience to police demands.
Despite this, citizens regularly gather at the Parliament of Georgia to voice key demands. Sometimes very small groups of protesters come to Rustaveli, while at other times, especially on weekends, the actions become large-scale.