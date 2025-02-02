Police detain over 20 participants of opposition rally in Tbilisi

On February 2, anti-government protests continue in Tbilisi, with demonstrators trying to block the entrance to the city. Law enforcement officers detained more than 20 protesters, including activists and former mayor Gigi Ugulava and the leader of the opposition Coalition for Change, Nick Melia. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the rally near the Tbilisi Mall, law enforcement officers detained several of its participants, including activist Dmitry Bidzinashvili. In addition, during the clashes between the protesters and the police, the cameraman of the Pirveli TV channel was injured.

Among the detainees are members of the Coalition for Change, Niki Melia and Tengo Tevzadze, as well as the former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava.

The protesters are trying to block a section of the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway, but the police are taking measures to prevent the road from being blocked. The publication noted that the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has repeatedly warned the organizers of the protests about the inadmissibility of such actions.

Some protesters are now moving toward the city center, while others remain near the shopping center.

A series of clashes have already been recorded during the rally, resulting in the detention of more than 10 people, some of whom were detained using brutal methods. Footage showing violence during the detentions has been posted online.

Recall

On February 1, in Tbilisi, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the homes of protest movement activists, including the founders of the Daitove group. Equipment, money and protest symbols were seized from one of the activists.