Shooting near presidential palace in Caracas due to Venezuelan drones

Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 9588 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 29614 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 55871 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 34189 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 37713 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41688 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 102602 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70463 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95553 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99693 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 14442 views
This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interestsVideoJanuary 5, 06:52 PM • 3288 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 5290 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 4354 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 3946 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 14512 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 55871 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 39532 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 102602 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 160800 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Xi Jinping
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 4030 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56072 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50514 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47070 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55168 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shooting near presidential palace in Caracas due to Venezuelan drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

A shooting occurred near the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. Guards opened fire on unidentified drones, which turned out to be equipment belonging to the Venezuelan security forces.

Shooting near presidential palace in Caracas due to Venezuelan drones

On Monday evening, January 5, 2026, prolonged bursts of gunfire were heard near the presidential palace in Caracas. According to Venezuelan media and witnesses, the palace guard opened fire on unidentified drones, which later turned out to be the Venezuelan security forces' own equipment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The shooting began around 8:00 PM local time. Residents of the surrounding areas reported the sounds of automatic gunfire and flashes of tracer bullets in the sky. According to local sources, the guard "mistook" Venezuelan drones for a potential threat and opened fire to kill.

War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in Venezuela05.01.26, 22:58 • 2212 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Venezuela