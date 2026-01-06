Shooting near presidential palace in Caracas due to Venezuelan drones

On Monday evening, January 5, 2026, prolonged bursts of gunfire were heard near the presidential palace in Caracas. According to Venezuelan media and witnesses, the palace guard opened fire on unidentified drones, which later turned out to be the Venezuelan security forces' own equipment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The shooting began around 8:00 PM local time. Residents of the surrounding areas reported the sounds of automatic gunfire and flashes of tracer bullets in the sky. According to local sources, the guard "mistook" Venezuelan drones for a potential threat and opened fire to kill.

