Agents of the ATESH partisan movement among the Russian Armed Forces servicemen recorded a sharp drop in morale in the occupation units in the Pokrovsk direction. In particular, in the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, officers are increasingly trying to transfer to quieter sections of the front or to rear areas. ATESH reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The higher command of the Russian army is trying to suppress the wave of reports with threats. Officers were promised disciplinary action, demotion, and complete blocking of career advancement.

According to ATESH, local commanders are required to: provide written reports on a "stable situation" that does not correspond to reality; sign fictitious documents on the state of units; hold positions at all costs under threat of tribunal for the retreat of subordinates.

Fear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the local population

Most mid-level officers are completely demotivated and poorly oriented in local conditions. They perceive the Pokrovsk direction as a "dangerous exile."

The occupiers are in a state of constant tension due to fear of strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the actions of partisans. The invaders are also confident that local residents have already provided the coordinates of their command posts and movement routes to Ukrainian intelligence.

