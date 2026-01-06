Russian officers on the Pokrovsk front are massively requesting transfers to the rear - ATESH

$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10908 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 32178 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 59631 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 36259 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 39254 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42332 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104052 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70730 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95904 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99943 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed programJanuary 5, 08:00 PM
German Chancellor Merz warns of humanitarian energy crisis in UkraineJanuary 5, 08:16 PM
War Minister Hegset mocked the effectiveness of Russian air defense after the operation in VenezuelaVideoJanuary 5, 08:58 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statement12:18 AM
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 59623 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104050 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM
Russian officers on the Pokrovsk front are massively requesting transfers to the rear - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

ATESH agents have recorded a sharp decline in morale among the occupation forces on the Pokrovsk front. Officers of the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade are attempting to transfer to the rear, but the command is threatening them with disciplinary action.

Russian officers on the Pokrovsk front are massively requesting transfers to the rear - ATESH

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement among the Russian Armed Forces servicemen recorded a sharp drop in morale in the occupation units in the Pokrovsk direction. In particular, in the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, officers are increasingly trying to transfer to quieter sections of the front or to rear areas. ATESH reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The higher command of the Russian army is trying to suppress the wave of reports with threats. Officers were promised disciplinary action, demotion, and complete blocking of career advancement.

According to ATESH, local commanders are required to: provide written reports on a "stable situation" that does not correspond to reality; sign fictitious documents on the state of units; hold positions at all costs under threat of tribunal for the retreat of subordinates.

Fear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the local population

Most mid-level officers are completely demotivated and poorly oriented in local conditions. They perceive the Pokrovsk direction as a "dangerous exile."

The occupiers are in a state of constant tension due to fear of strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the actions of partisans. The invaders are also confident that local residents have already provided the coordinates of their command posts and movement routes to Ukrainian intelligence.

"ATESH": Russian commanders in Kherson region withhold payments and throw soldiers into "pits"03.01.26, 09:01

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine