Russia has put Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on a wanted list, accusing him of alleged involvement in the death of Channel One propagandist Hanna Prokofieva. Brovdi himself responded to the accusations from the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian so-called "media," 35-year-old Hanna Prokofieva died on March 26 in the Kursk region. This allegedly happened as a result of remote mining of a road, which was allegedly carried out by soldiers of the SBS AFU on the orders of Robert Brovdi.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the propagandist the "Order of Courage." In response, Brovdi quoted a phrase from Mikhail Bulgakov's famous Soviet novel "The Master and Margarita."

"Annushka has already spilled the oil..." - the post reads.

Recall

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized as terrorists the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, and the commander of the 14th separate regiment of the SBS, Dmytro Bondarovich.

UNN also reported that the Hungarian authorities banned entry to the commander of the SBS AFU, Robert Brovdi, after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Brovdi reacted sharply to this, and Poland invited "Madyar" to visit.