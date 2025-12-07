$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
02:41 PM • 1300 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
11:06 AM • 8624 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 37527 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 49888 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 57274 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 54062 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 57576 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55424 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 40216 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 84974 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - ReutersDecember 7, 05:17 AM • 6946 views
Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: detailsDecember 7, 06:15 AM • 3834 views
Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 yearsDecember 7, 06:37 AM • 5524 views
Ukraine's battlefield picture worsens amid Russian troop advances and Trump's peace plan – NYTPhotoDecember 7, 08:20 AM • 4158 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideo11:25 AM • 4800 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 41852 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 51449 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 64537 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 84977 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 73317 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Musician
Lionel Messi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 36753 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 46103 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 47507 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 61558 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 59548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in coming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Russia declared the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, wanted on charges of involvement in the death of propagandist Hanna Prokofieva. Brovdi reacted to the accusations with a quote from Bulgakov's novel.

"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in coming

Russia has put Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on a wanted list, accusing him of alleged involvement in the death of Channel One propagandist Hanna Prokofieva. Brovdi himself responded to the accusations from the aggressor country, reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian so-called "media," 35-year-old Hanna Prokofieva died on March 26 in the Kursk region. This allegedly happened as a result of remote mining of a road, which was allegedly carried out by soldiers of the SBS AFU on the orders of Robert Brovdi.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the propagandist the "Order of Courage." In response, Brovdi quoted a phrase from Mikhail Bulgakov's famous Soviet novel "The Master and Margarita."

"Annushka has already spilled the oil..."

- the post reads.

Recall

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation recognized as terrorists the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, and the commander of the 14th separate regiment of the SBS, Dmytro Bondarovich.

UNN also reported that the Hungarian authorities banned entry to the commander of the SBS AFU, Robert Brovdi, after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Brovdi reacted sharply to this, and Poland invited "Madyar" to visit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland