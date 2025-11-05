The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Iskander OTRK and air defense elements of the occupiers in the Kursk region, writes UNN.

On the night of October 4, as a result of joint actions of one of the Special Operations Forces units and the "Black Spark" insurgent movement, a transport-loading vehicle for the Iskander OTRK was hit. The strike occurred near the village of Ovsyannikovo, Kursk region of the Russian Federation. - reported the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, this vehicle was used to transport, load, and prepare missiles for launch, which were launched on the territory of Ukraine.

Also, the SSO and representatives of "Black Spark" incinerated the 1L122 "Garmon" radar station. The radar was on duty near the village of Nizhny Reutets, Kursk region of the Russian Federation. - noted the SSO.

It is reported that the small-sized radar was designed to detect and track air targets and subsequent target designation.

"The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict 'a thousand cuts' on the enemy, bringing closer its offensive and strategic collapse," the SSO emphasized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region