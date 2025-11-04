ukenru
06:53 PM • 5496 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13221 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 14694 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 15356 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 18486 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32788 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30738 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18737 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17990 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15331 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP November 4, 10:24 AM
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated November 4, 12:13 PM
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes November 4, 01:50 PM
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger 04:38 PM
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope 06:09 PM
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée 02:17 PM
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32776 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes November 4, 01:50 PM
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features November 4, 01:39 PM
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30730 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine? November 4, 07:25 AM
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 52675 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack November 4, 06:30 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Nicolas Maduro
Jerome Powell
Ukraine
United States
Mexico
Pokrovsk
Washington, D.C.
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger 04:38 PM
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated November 4, 12:13 PM
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025 November 4, 06:59 AM
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded November 3, 03:33 PM
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé November 3, 10:50 AM
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
Financial Times

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5498 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petrochemical plant and JSC Sterlitamakskiy Neftekhimicheskiy Zavod in Russia. A fuel and lubricants depot in the temporarily occupied Kherson region was also destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region

In the night of November 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of targeted strikes on Russia's fuel and chemical infrastructure facilities that support its war machine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petrochemical plant in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, was hit. This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia with a processing capacity of up to 18 million tons of oil per year, which is used for the needs of the occupation army.

The headquarters of the Russian unit "Rubicon" destroyed: HUR fighters showed footage of a successful operation in Avdiivka 04.11.25, 16:33

A hit on the object's territory and a fire in the target area have been recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified 

— the statement reads.

The damage to JSC "Sterlitamakskiy Neftekhimicheskiy Zavod" in Bashkortostan, which produces components for aviation kerosene, has also been confirmed.

According to preliminary information, one of the plant's workshops suffered significant damage. The results of the damage are being clarified 

— the General Staff reported.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the results of previous strikes on a fuel and lubricants depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region – about 900 cubic meters of fuel and lubricants and two pumping stations were destroyed.

The operations, according to the General Staff, are part of a strategy to reduce Russia's military-economic potential.

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov 03.11.25, 04:23

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast