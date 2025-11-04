The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region

In the night of November 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of targeted strikes on Russia's fuel and chemical infrastructure facilities that support its war machine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petrochemical plant in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, was hit. This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia with a processing capacity of up to 18 million tons of oil per year, which is used for the needs of the occupation army.

The headquarters of the Russian unit "Rubicon" destroyed: HUR fighters showed footage of a successful operation in Avdiivka

A hit on the object's territory and a fire in the target area have been recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified — the statement reads.

The damage to JSC "Sterlitamakskiy Neftekhimicheskiy Zavod" in Bashkortostan, which produces components for aviation kerosene, has also been confirmed.

According to preliminary information, one of the plant's workshops suffered significant damage. The results of the damage are being clarified — the General Staff reported.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the results of previous strikes on a fuel and lubricants depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region – about 900 cubic meters of fuel and lubricants and two pumping stations were destroyed.

The operations, according to the General Staff, are part of a strategy to reduce Russia's military-economic potential.

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov