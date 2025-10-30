Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in Moscow

On the night of October 30, a number of Russian regions were attacked by UAVs. The work of Russian air defense was recorded in the Bryansk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Rostov, Kursk, Moscow, Tula, Lipetsk regions and over occupied Crimea. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

Details

Damage to railway infrastructure, as well as damage to a school and an agricultural enterprise, are reported. In addition, due to the "Carpet" plan, at least two planes could not land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport for several hours.

As of the morning of October 30, 170 downed UAVs were reported over 15 regions of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine on October 30.