Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Car of missile targeting system developer exploded in Moscow: owner himself is on a business trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A Land Cruiser 200 Prado belonging to a 41-year-old doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, a developer of targeting systems for long-range missiles, exploded in Moscow. The owner of the car, a specialist at the Moscow Research Institute "Polyus", is currently on a business trip.

Car of missile targeting system developer exploded in Moscow: owner himself is on a business trip

On Monday morning, December 1, a car belonging to a developer of target designators for long-range missiles exploded in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The incident occurred on the territory of the so-called "New Moscow" (lands annexed to the Russian capital during the largest project of expanding Moscow's territory in the entire history of the city's administrative-territorial division - ed.).

As a result of the explosion, glass was blown out in several apartments, and the car itself was engulfed in strong flames. Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations employees arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, but the Land Cruiser 200 Prado car was completely burned out.

According to Russian "media", the owner of the car is a 41-year-old doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, a specialist in quantum electronics at the Moscow Research Institute "Polyus" named after Stelmakh. The man is currently on a business trip in one of the countries of Southeast Asia.

The aforementioned Research Institute is engaged in the development of laser rangefinders, target designators for high-precision weapons, including missiles. Due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the research institute is under US and EU sanctions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, who was responsible for the actions of the aggressor country's marines in the war against Ukraine, died in the Kursk region.

