On Monday morning, December 1, a car belonging to a developer of target designators for long-range missiles exploded in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The incident occurred on the territory of the so-called "New Moscow" (lands annexed to the Russian capital during the largest project of expanding Moscow's territory in the entire history of the city's administrative-territorial division - ed.).

As a result of the explosion, glass was blown out in several apartments, and the car itself was engulfed in strong flames. Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations employees arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, but the Land Cruiser 200 Prado car was completely burned out.

According to Russian "media", the owner of the car is a 41-year-old doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, a specialist in quantum electronics at the Moscow Research Institute "Polyus" named after Stelmakh. The man is currently on a business trip in one of the countries of Southeast Asia.

The aforementioned Research Institute is engaged in the development of laser rangefinders, target designators for high-precision weapons, including missiles. Due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the research institute is under US and EU sanctions.

Recall

