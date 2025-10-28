Russians intensify assaults: 135 combat engagements in 24 hours, most in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On October 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 135 combat engagements had taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. Russian troops continue to intensely attack Ukrainian positions, launching 38 airstrikes and dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used over 2,700 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 3,000 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 45 times. Attacks continued near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and others. Some battles are still ongoing. During the day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 113 occupiers, 83 of them irrevocably, and also destroyed 11 drones, seven shelters, and several pieces of enemy equipment.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 18 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pavlivka, and other settlements. The enemy launched an airstrike on Novooleksandrivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers stormed Ukrainian positions near Zelenyi Hai, Novoselivka, and Derylove ten times. Battles are ongoing in four areas.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians carried out 17 attacks, concentrating pressure near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the directions of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovya, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 15 more assaults. The enemy suffered losses, particularly during attempts to advance near Rivnopillia, Bilohirya, and Zaliznychne.

In the north, in the Kursk and Slobozhanshchyna regions, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions twice, launching eight airstrikes and over 150 shellings, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions, strengthen fortifications, and inflict significant losses on the enemy along the entire front line.

