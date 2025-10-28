$42.070.07
08:10 PM • 3692 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 35187 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 27615 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 32654 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 57669 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 35270 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26261 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21734 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16931 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 54329 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 57668 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 54327 views
Russians intensify assaults: 135 combat engagements in 24 hours, most in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 135 combat engagements in 24 hours, 45 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 113 occupiers and destroyed 11 drones.

Russians intensify assaults: 135 combat engagements in 24 hours, most in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On October 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 135 combat engagements had taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. Russian troops continue to intensely attack Ukrainian positions, launching 38 airstrikes and dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also used over 2,700 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 3,000 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 45 times. Attacks continued near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and others. Some battles are still ongoing. During the day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 113 occupiers, 83 of them irrevocably, and also destroyed 11 drones, seven shelters, and several pieces of enemy equipment.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 18 attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pavlivka, and other settlements. The enemy launched an airstrike on Novooleksandrivka.

Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel27.10.25, 21:59 • 5632 views

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers stormed Ukrainian positions near Zelenyi Hai, Novoselivka, and Derylove ten times. Battles are ongoing in four areas.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians carried out 17 attacks, concentrating pressure near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the directions of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovya, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 15 more assaults. The enemy suffered losses, particularly during attempts to advance near Rivnopillia, Bilohirya, and Zaliznychne.

Zelenskyy: Russia's main target is Pokrovsk, fighting continues in the city27.10.25, 20:07 • 8158 views

In the north, in the Kursk and Slobozhanshchyna regions, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions twice, launching eight airstrikes and over 150 shellings, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions, strengthen fortifications, and inflict significant losses on the enemy along the entire front line.

Russians broke through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad: fierce street battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction – spokesman for the "East" group28.10.25, 21:55 • 1276 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka