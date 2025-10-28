Russians broke through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad: fierce street battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction – spokesman for the "East" group

Russian troops have advanced to the outskirts of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk direction, where intense street fighting is currently underway. This was reported by Hryhoriy Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" troop grouping, on the air of the telethon, UNN writes.

Details

Currently, unfortunately, the enemy has entered the outskirts of Myrnohrad and is using not only artillery and unmanned systems, but also infantry and technical means. – said Shapoval.

According to him, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold positions and actively strengthen defensive lines within the city. At the same time, the situation is complicated by the nature of the fighting – dense urban development does not allow for the effective use of certain types of weapons.

Shapoval emphasized that the defenders are operating in difficult conditions, as the enemy uses complex tactics – from massive artillery shelling to assaults by small infantry groups with the support of armored vehicles.

Myrnohrad, located a few kilometers from Pokrovsk, remains one of the key settlements in this section of the front, and battles for control over it may determine the further development of events in the Pokrovsk direction.

