Russians broke through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad: fierce street battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction – spokesman for the "East" group

08:10 PM • 748 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
04:50 PM • 31168 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 25476 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 30635 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55366 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 34834 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25967 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21612 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16825 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 53558 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Publications
Exclusives
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37709 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19338 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21941 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12067 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6764 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 31168 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 37718 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 48575 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 55366 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 53558 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 6768 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 12072 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 21945 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 19343 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 43004 views
Russians broke through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad: fierce street battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction – spokesman for the "East" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Russian troops advanced to the outskirts of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk direction, where intense street battles are ongoing. Ukrainian defense forces are holding positions and strengthening defensive lines in the city.

Russians broke through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad: fierce street battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction – spokesman for the "East" group

Russian troops have advanced to the outskirts of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk direction, where intense street fighting is currently underway. This was reported by Hryhoriy Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" troop grouping, on the air of the telethon, UNN writes.

Currently, unfortunately, the enemy has entered the outskirts of Myrnohrad and is using not only artillery and unmanned systems, but also infantry and technical means.

– said Shapoval.

According to him, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold positions and actively strengthen defensive lines within the city. At the same time, the situation is complicated by the nature of the fighting – dense urban development does not allow for the effective use of certain types of weapons.

Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel27.10.25, 21:59 • 5628 views

Shapoval emphasized that the defenders are operating in difficult conditions, as the enemy uses complex tactics – from massive artillery shelling to assaults by small infantry groups with the support of armored vehicles.

Myrnohrad, located a few kilometers from Pokrovsk, remains one of the key settlements in this section of the front, and battles for control over it may determine the further development of events in the Pokrovsk direction.

76 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions28.10.25, 16:28 • 1978 views

Stepan Haftko

