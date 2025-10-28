76 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3666 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13586 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29094 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22730 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21914 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19248 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16089 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39328 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30665 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13366 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14205 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29645 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26140 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14429 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14564 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26274 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29097 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5848 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5956 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39331 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37368 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

76 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have occurred along the front line. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, launching 8 airstrikes and 79 shellings.

76 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 76. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders are striking at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Bila Berezka, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 79 shellings, including three from a multiple rocket launcher system.

One attack was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the area of the settlement of Kamianka in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units four times, in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Shyikivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Drobysheve. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, Vyshneve.

Thirteen of the sixteen enemy offensive actions have been repelled, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske. Enemy aircraft struck Rivnopil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance seven times in the area of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Orikhiv was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

Over a thousand soldiers and more than 100 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day28.10.25, 07:14 • 3172 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk