76 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 76. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders are striking at areas of settlements bordering the Russian Federation. The settlements of Bila Berezka, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 79 shellings, including three from a multiple rocket launcher system.

One attack was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the area of the settlement of Kamianka in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units four times, in the area of the settlement of Pishchane and towards Shyikivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Drobysheve. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, Vyshneve.

Thirteen of the sixteen enemy offensive actions have been repelled, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske. Enemy aircraft struck Rivnopil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance seven times in the area of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Orikhiv was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

Over a thousand soldiers and more than 100 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day