Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel

Today, October 27, the Russian army made another attempt at a mechanized attack in the Dobropillia area, deploying 29 units of armored vehicles, making this offensive one of the largest in recent times. The defense forces managed to destroy 15 units of equipment, and the clearing of enemy infantry landing sites continues. This was reported by the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", according to UNN.

Details

On October 27, the enemy made another attempt at a mechanized attack in the Dobropillia area (Ocheretyne direction), trying to capture the settlements of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka. The enemy deployed 29 units of armored vehicles in the attack, making this offensive one of the largest in recent times. A feature of the attack was an increase in the number of tanks - the report says.

It is noted that the enemy tried to complicate the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces by advancing equipment in small groups - 4-5 units each - along different routes and at different times.

The occupiers also counted on unfavorable weather conditions, which complicate the work of drones. Despite this, their plan was thwarted.

Thanks to the timely engineering equipment of positions, effective mining, and coordinated actions of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - primarily the artillery crews of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as the crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces - the enemy attack, which lasted more than six hours, was repelled - Azov added.

As a result, the enemy lost 15 units of equipment: two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and one unit of light vehicles. Enemy infantry that disembarked from the equipment was destroyed by FPV drones.

The clearing of enemy infantry landing sites continues - the corps noted.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, battles continue, the capture of the city is the main goal of the enemy.