Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 20815 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31305 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45858 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37685 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41130 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39541 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42046 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36924 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34805 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28601 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.8m/s
78%
740mm
Popular news
EU considers "Plan B" for Ukraine after summit failure with "reparations loan" - PoliticoOctober 27, 10:55 AM • 11131 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 49800 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 34303 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 32391 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 17847 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 18054 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 32601 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45860 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 96497 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 118427 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 2218 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 34469 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 49958 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 58682 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 68730 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The Defense Forces repelled a mechanized attack by the Russian army near Dobropillia, where the enemy deployed 29 units of armored vehicles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 units of equipment and continue to clear the landing sites of infantry.

Defense Forces repelled Russian offensive near Dobropillia: enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel

Today, October 27, the Russian army made another attempt at a mechanized attack in the Dobropillia area, deploying 29 units of armored vehicles, making this offensive one of the largest in recent times. The defense forces managed to destroy 15 units of equipment, and the clearing of enemy infantry landing sites continues. This was reported by the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", according to UNN.

Details

On October 27, the enemy made another attempt at a mechanized attack in the Dobropillia area (Ocheretyne direction), trying to capture the settlements of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka. The enemy deployed 29 units of armored vehicles in the attack, making this offensive one of the largest in recent times. A feature of the attack was an increase in the number of tanks

- the report says.

It is noted that the enemy tried to complicate the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces by advancing equipment in small groups - 4-5 units each - along different routes and at different times.

The occupiers also counted on unfavorable weather conditions, which complicate the work of drones. Despite this, their plan was thwarted.

Thanks to the timely engineering equipment of positions, effective mining, and coordinated actions of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - primarily the artillery crews of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as the crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces - the enemy attack, which lasted more than six hours, was repelled

- Azov added.

As a result, the enemy lost 15 units of equipment: two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and one unit of light vehicles. Enemy infantry that disembarked from the equipment was destroyed by FPV drones.

The clearing of enemy infantry landing sites continues

- the corps noted.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, battles continue, the capture of the city is the main goal of the enemy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine