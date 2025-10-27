Zelenskyy: Russia's main target is Pokrovsk, fighting continues in the city

Battles are ongoing in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region; the capture of the city is the enemy's main goal. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

"I spoke with the military – special attention to Pokrovsk, as well as neighboring areas. That is where the occupier's greatest strike forces and significant assault activity are currently concentrated. Battles are ongoing in the city: this is their main goal – Pokrovsk itself. And every result of our forces in this direction is a result for all of Ukraine, for the entire defense of our state," Zelenskyy said.

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, urban battles are ongoing with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in various parts of the settlement.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 101. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.