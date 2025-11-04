UAV attack on Russia on November 4: two enterprises immediately stopped operations

On the night of November 4, two enterprises in Russia simultaneously ceased operations after a UAV attack. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan and an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod. In addition, Russians reported power outages in the Kursk region.

Photos and videos of the consequences of the attack on the aforementioned Russian regions also appeared online.

Additionally

The damaged plant near Nizhny Novgorod is very important for supplying the Moscow region, which accounts for about 30% of the country's gasoline consumption. Thus, gasoline from the Nizhny Novgorod refinery was delivered to Moscow via a pipeline. The installed capacity for primary oil refining is about 17 million tons per year.

Recall

On November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of "RN-Tuapse Refinery" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The oil loading infrastructure of the Russian sea trade port in Tuapse Bay was hit.

UNN also reported that on the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. The attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a warehouse of material and technical means in Rozkishne and a rolling stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk in temporarily occupied Luhansk region were also hit.