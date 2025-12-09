UAVs attacked infrastructure in Russia: a plant in Chuvashia, which is part of the military-industrial complex, was damaged

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 4680 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 5686 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 16067 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 28329 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 26813 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 31366 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 30436 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32657 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44211 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 40045 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: detailsVideoDecember 8, 10:28 PM • 4520 views
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changesDecember 8, 11:03 PM • 6494 views
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - AxiosDecember 9, 12:12 AM • 3520 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 7852 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 12379 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 4680 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12929 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44211 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 40045 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 40073 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 17896 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 52389 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 60933 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 71098 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 71755 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q5
Shahed-136

UAVs attacked infrastructure in Russia: a plant in Chuvashia, which is part of the military-industrial complex, was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

On the night of November 9, UAVs attacked a number of Russian regions, including Cheboksary and Rostov Oblast. Strikes were recorded on the Energosapchast JSC plant and energy infrastructure, which led to power outages.

UAVs attacked infrastructure in Russia: a plant in Chuvashia, which is part of the military-industrial complex, was damaged

On the night of November 9, a number of regions of the Russian Federation, including Cheboksary in Chuvashia, were subjected to drone attacks. At the same time, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

In Cheboksary, two explosions occurred at 05:32 and 05:34. An attack was recorded there on the Energosapchast JSC plant, which produces generators and electrical equipment and is part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

In addition, as Andryushchenko noted, a multi-story building was damaged as a result of the attack being repelled by Russian air defense systems.

In Ryazan, the area near the airport was damaged. In the Rostov region, the energy infrastructure was again attacked. There is damage on the ground, which led to another power outage.

Air defense operations were also recorded in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Bryansk regions and the Krasnodar Krai.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two more deceased people were found in Ternopil, who were considered missing. Thus, the number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack increased to 38 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Crimea