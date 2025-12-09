UAVs attacked infrastructure in Russia: a plant in Chuvashia, which is part of the military-industrial complex, was damaged

On the night of November 9, a number of regions of the Russian Federation, including Cheboksary in Chuvashia, were subjected to drone attacks. At the same time, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

In Cheboksary, two explosions occurred at 05:32 and 05:34. An attack was recorded there on the Energosapchast JSC plant, which produces generators and electrical equipment and is part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

In addition, as Andryushchenko noted, a multi-story building was damaged as a result of the attack being repelled by Russian air defense systems.

In Ryazan, the area near the airport was damaged. In the Rostov region, the energy infrastructure was again attacked. There is damage on the ground, which led to another power outage.

Air defense operations were also recorded in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Bryansk regions and the Krasnodar Krai.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two more deceased people were found in Ternopil, who were considered missing. Thus, the number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack increased to 38 people.