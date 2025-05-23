Tom Brady plans a sensational return to sports: the NFL legend is aiming for gold at the 2028 Olympics
NFL legend Tom Brady is considering playing for the US national flag football team at the 2028 Olympics. The seven-time champion is aiming for Olympic gold and the title of GOAT.
Legendary 47-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who has twice announced the end of his sports career, may return to the big sport again - this time as part of the US flag football team at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
According to the Daily Mail, citing its own source, the star quarterback is eager to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a player for the US flag football team.
This is a type of American football, in which, instead of knocking down a player with a ball, the main goal is to remove the "flag" from him (usually a strip of fabric attached to the belt). This sport will debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.
As the publication reminds, the owners of NFL clubs unanimously supported the permission for football players to participate in flag football at the Olympics. And Brady, who will turn 50 during the Games, is seriously considering joining the national team.
He wants a gold medal. And what better way to stay GOAT — the greatest of all time — than to get back in the game and help your country win?
Brady's return looks even more symbolic, because in the summer of 2028 he may be included in the NFL Hall of Fame - the ceremony traditionally takes place in early August.
Thus, participation in the Olympics and induction into the Hall of Fame may coincide in time, making this summer historic for the athlete, the publication emphasizes.
In 2022, Brady already returned to the sport to play "one last season." It is believed that this decision contributed to the breakup of his marriage to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
He retired for the second time on February 1, 2023, assuring fans that this was the final decision. Since then, he has been working as a TV commentator on Fox Sports, having signed a contract for $375 million, and has also become a minority owner of the Raiders (NFL) and Birmingham City (English Football League) teams.
However, according to sources, the desire to be back on the field and win the Olympic "gold" does not give rest to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Competition for a place in the national team will be serious: such stars as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have already expressed interest.
