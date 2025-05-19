Phil Collins' son shared a rare photo with his father: details

Phil Collins' son Matthew shared a rare new photo of his legendary 74-year-old father. According to Matthew Collins, the photo with his dad was taken when the legendary musician came to support his son at a football match last weekend. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

20-year-old Matthew plays for the Austrian club WSG Tirol and posted a photo on Instagram showing him in uniform next to a smiling Collins in the stands. The photo was published a few months after the Genesis vocalist admitted that he is "very ill" and does not feel motivated to record any new music.

Great victories today – he wrote in the caption.

The new photo received many positive reviews from fans of the couple and other family members, including Matthew's brother-in-law Charlie McDowell, who is married to actress Lily Collins.

I like it so much – McDowell wrote, the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress and comedian Mary Steenburgen.

"Emily in Paris" star Lily, Matthew's half-sister, added: "I love everything about this", reposting the post with a white heart emoji.

Additionally

Phil Collins has previously expressed his support for his son Matthew's sports career, noting that he loves music but loves football "even more."

I keep thinking I should go down to the studio and see what happens, but I don't want to anymore – he said.

He also added: "The thing is, I'm very sick. I mean, very sick."

Reference

Phil Collins suffered a spinal injury in 2007 that damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and caused long-term nerve damage.

Collins last appeared with his band during the Genesis tour, which is considered the last in history, in 2022, singing and playing the tambourine while his son Nick played drums.

Matthew Collins is the son of Collins and Orianne Cevey, a Swiss translator who worked with him during his 1994 tour. His brother, Nicholas – is a professional drummer who replaced his father during the tour.

