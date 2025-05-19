Phil Collins' son shared a rare photo with his father: details

$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47403 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 50508 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 157304 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 59889 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58647 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42685 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 30955 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81491 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35427 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74009 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 27993 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 32104 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 25547 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 37225 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 63314 views
Publications

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 23190 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 47403 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 157304 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 81491 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 255749 views
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 9832 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 11194 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 64670 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 110393 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 196986 views
Phil Collins' son shared a rare photo with his father: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Matthew Collins shared a rare photo with his father, Phil Collins, at a football match. The legendary musician supported his son, who plays for the Austrian club WSG Tirol.

Phil Collins' son shared a rare photo with his father: details

Phil Collins' son Matthew shared a rare new photo of his legendary 74-year-old father. According to Matthew Collins, the photo with his dad was taken when the legendary musician came to support his son at a football match last weekend. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

20-year-old Matthew plays for the Austrian club WSG Tirol and posted a photo on Instagram showing him in uniform next to a smiling Collins in the stands. The photo was published a few months after the Genesis vocalist admitted that he is "very ill" and does not feel motivated to record any new music.

Great victories today

– he wrote in the caption.

The new photo received many positive reviews from fans of the couple and other family members, including Matthew's brother-in-law Charlie McDowell, who is married to actress Lily Collins.

I like it so much

– McDowell wrote, the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress and comedian Mary Steenburgen.

"Emily in Paris" star Lily, Matthew's half-sister, added: "I love everything about this", reposting the post with a white heart emoji.

Additionally

Phil Collins has previously expressed his support for his son Matthew's sports career, noting that he loves music but loves football "even more."

I keep thinking I should go down to the studio and see what happens, but I don't want to anymore

– he said.

He also added: "The thing is, I'm very sick. I mean, very sick."

Reference

Phil Collins suffered a spinal injury in 2007 that damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and caused long-term nerve damage.

Collins last appeared with his band during the Genesis tour, which is considered the last in history, in 2022, singing and playing the tambourine while his son Nick played drums.

Matthew Collins is the son of Collins and Orianne Cevey, a Swiss translator who worked with him during his 1994 tour. His brother, Nicholas –  is a professional drummer who replaced his father during the tour.

Demi Moore shared rare photos with Bruce Willis on his 70th birthday20.03.25, 17:29 • 108175 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
