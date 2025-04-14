A cross will be installed on the Holy Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: the date and time have been announced

On Wednesday, April 15, at 12:00 in the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" the consecration and installation of the cross on the Trinity Gate Church will take place. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

The ceremony of consecration and installation of the cross will take place on the Cathedral Square of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Trinity Gate Church itself was built in the early 12th century, or rather, in 1106-1108 at the expense of Chernihiv Prince Svyatoslav Davydovych. Today, it is the only one among the ground structures of the Lavra that has been preserved intact since the times of Kyivan Rus: it was not destroyed either during the invasion of the horde of the Mongol Khan Batu in 1240, or during the earthquake that occurred 10 years before that.

During the time of Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the church was decorated with unique stucco and paintings.

This event marks a new stage in the restoration of one of the oldest shrines of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Built in the XII century by Chernihiv Prince Mykola Sviatosha, the Trinity Gate Church has preserved its original architecture - a unique phenomenon for Ukrainian sacred heritage – said the Ministry of Culture.

Let us remind you

In early March, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the cross on the dome of one of the churches partially collapsed. Employees of the State Emergency Service safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground with the help of a lift.