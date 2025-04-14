$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13066 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11483 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17146 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26707 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57880 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55394 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32955 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59357 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106211 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164310 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
A cross will be installed on the Holy Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: the date and time have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10753 views

On Wednesday, April 15, the consecration and installation of the cross on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra will take place. The church itself is a unique structure that has been preserved since the times of Kyivan Rus.

A cross will be installed on the Holy Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: the date and time have been announced

On Wednesday, April 15, at 12:00 in the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" the consecration and installation of the cross on the Trinity Gate Church will take place. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

The ceremony of consecration and installation of the cross will take place on the Cathedral Square of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Trinity Gate Church itself was built in the early 12th century, or rather, in 1106-1108 at the expense of Chernihiv Prince Svyatoslav Davydovych. Today, it is the only one among the ground structures of the Lavra that has been preserved intact since the times of Kyivan Rus: it was not destroyed either during the invasion of the horde of the Mongol Khan Batu in 1240, or during the earthquake that occurred 10 years before that.

During the time of Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the church was decorated with unique stucco and paintings.

This event marks a new stage in the restoration of one of the oldest shrines of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Built in the XII century by Chernihiv Prince Mykola Sviatosha, the Trinity Gate Church has preserved its original architecture - a unique phenomenon for Ukrainian sacred heritage

– said the Ministry of Culture.

Let us remind you

In early March, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the cross on the dome of one of the churches partially collapsed. Employees of the State Emergency Service safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground with the help of a lift.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureKyiv
