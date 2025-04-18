Pink flamingos have returned to the summer lakes at the Kyiv Zoo

Ukraine's largest zoo flock of pink flamingos has settled in comfortable areas with grassy lawns, bushes and sandy-clay beaches.

UNN

Details

Two dozen pink flamingos have moved closer to the spring greenery in Kyivzoo Park. The zoo staff have set up new comfort zones for "bright" representatives of the Ukrainian fauna:

these are special grassy lawns;

as well as bushes and sandy-clay beaches;

new nesting areas have been set up.



For the comfort of the birds, we tried to recreate the natural conditions of the Black Sea estuaries as much as possible - with muddy water, in the silt of which flamingos like to catch plankton and coastal clay mud, from which these spectacular birds build nests. - representatives of the zoo report.



In a week, the world will celebrate International Flamingo Day. The largest zoo flock of pink flamingos in Ukraine will celebrate its seasonal resettlement with fiery spring dances.



Among the "signature" moves is an incendiary stomping in the muddy water with flapping wings, as well as simultaneous rhythmic rotations and neck movements for the entire flock.

Experts from the Kyiv Zoo will prepare a special "Black Sea Mishmash" for the flamingos, which consists of meat and fish mince, daphnia crustaceans, gammarus, ground dandelion and lettuce leaves, cereal flour and vitamin and mineral supplements.

Kyivzoo also reported that the bird islands of KyivZoo were replenished with turkeys, common peacocks and white peacocks.

Schedule

The zoo is open until 17:00, being on the territory - until 18:30. Opening hours of ticket offices: Monday - from 12:00 to 17:00, Tuesday - Sunday - from 10:00 to 17:00.

Let us remind you

UNN reported in the autumn of 2024 that 20 pink flamingos from the Kyiv Zoo moved to a winter residence with a swimming pool and beach.



