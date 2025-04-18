Pink flamingos have returned to the summer lakes at the Kyiv Zoo

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10318 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

10:59 AM • 10318 views

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40137 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

08:50 AM • 40137 views

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42659 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

08:41 AM • 42659 views

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76823 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

08:05 AM • 76823 views

07:43 AM • 30860 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86144 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86144 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68643 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68643 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153106 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153106 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88816 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51537 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76758 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86102 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153083 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107390 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14490 views

10:07 AM • 14490 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15283 views

09:33 AM • 15283 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29786 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28680 views

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28680 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40880 views

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40880 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Pink flamingos have returned to the summer lakes at the Kyiv Zoo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5470 views

Two dozen pink flamingos have moved closer to the greenery at the Kyiv Zoo. Conditions close to natural ones have been created for the birds, with lawns, beaches and nesting sites.

Pink flamingos have returned to the summer lakes at the Kyiv Zoo

Ukraine's largest zoo flock of pink flamingos has settled in comfortable areas with grassy lawns, bushes and sandy-clay beaches.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Kyiv Zoo.

Details

Two dozen pink flamingos have moved closer to the spring greenery in Kyivzoo Park. The zoo staff have set up new comfort zones for "bright" representatives of the Ukrainian fauna:

these are special grassy lawns;

as well as bushes and sandy-clay beaches;

new nesting areas have been set up.

For the comfort of the birds, we tried to recreate the natural conditions of the Black Sea estuaries as much as possible - with muddy water, in the silt of which flamingos like to catch plankton and coastal clay mud, from which these spectacular birds build nests.

- representatives of the zoo report.

In a week, the world will celebrate International Flamingo Day. The largest zoo flock of pink flamingos in Ukraine will celebrate its seasonal resettlement with fiery spring dances.

Among the "signature" moves is an incendiary stomping in the muddy water with flapping wings, as well as simultaneous rhythmic rotations and neck movements for the entire flock.

Experts from the Kyiv Zoo will prepare a special "Black Sea Mishmash" for the flamingos, which consists of meat and fish mince, daphnia crustaceans, gammarus, ground dandelion and lettuce leaves, cereal flour and vitamin and mineral supplements.

He fed on cockroaches and birds: a fisherman from Peru who got lost at sea 95 days ago was found in Ecuador16.03.25, 12:26 • 21291 view

Kyivzoo also reported that the bird islands of KyivZoo were replenished with turkeys, common peacocks and white peacocks.

Schedule

The zoo is open until 17:00, being on the territory - until 18:30. Opening hours of ticket offices: Monday - from 12:00 to 17:00, Tuesday - Sunday - from 10:00 to 17:00.

Let us remind you

UNN reported in the autumn of 2024 that 20 pink flamingos from the Kyiv Zoo moved to a winter residence with a swimming pool and beach.

5000 Birds of Hope: Art Installation by Belgian Designer Opens in Kyiv10.04.25, 20:49 • 11832 views

