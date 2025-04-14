In Kyiv, youths were held accountable for playing Russian music in Podil despite the enemy's strike on Sumy

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have identified young people who were listening to Russian music in the capital's Podil district. They have been brought to administrative responsibility, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

"Yesterday, while monitoring social networks, police officers discovered a video in which a group of young men loudly turned on the music of Russian performers on the street," the statement said.

It is noted that despite the remarks of passers-by and reminders of the tragedy in Sumy, where people died as a result of a missile attack, the guys did not turn off the Russian track, but instead made the music louder and began to mock the citizens.

The police identified all the perpetrators - two 17-year-old local residents, as well as a 20-year-old resident of the Kyiv region. They explain their actions by the fact that they were intoxicated, because they had consumed alcoholic beverages the day before, which were purchased by their older friend.

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative materials for young people under Articles 173 (Petty hooliganism) and 178 (Drinking alcoholic beverages in public places and appearing in public places in a state of intoxication) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The parents of the offenders were also brought to justice for failing to fulfill their responsibilities for raising children (Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). Currently, SBU officers are working with the boys.

Addition

In Kyiv, a veteran was injured for making a remark to vacationers about Russian music. According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred in one of the yards of the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who were caught in a scandal due to publications on social networks of videos with Russian music.