In Kyiv, youths were held accountable for playing Russian music in Podil despite the enemy's strike on Sumy

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15934 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14012 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19326 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28749 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61322 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57810 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33591 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59508 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106592 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165809 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15941 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49259 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61339 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57827 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165820 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21753 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20670 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22347 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24302 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26933 views
In Kyiv, youths were held accountable for playing Russian music in Podil despite the enemy's strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5534 views

In Kyiv, young men were detained for listening to Russian music in Podil. They were held accountable for hooliganism and drinking alcohol.

In Kyiv, youths were held accountable for playing Russian music in Podil despite the enemy's strike on Sumy

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have identified young people who were listening to Russian music in the capital's Podil district. They have been brought to administrative responsibility, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

"Yesterday, while monitoring social networks, police officers discovered a video in which a group of young men loudly turned on the music of Russian performers on the street," the statement said.

It is noted that despite the remarks of passers-by and reminders of the tragedy in Sumy, where people died as a result of a missile attack, the guys did not turn off the Russian track, but instead made the music louder and began to mock the citizens.

The police identified all the perpetrators - two 17-year-old local residents, as well as a 20-year-old resident of the Kyiv region. They explain their actions by the fact that they were intoxicated, because they had consumed alcoholic beverages the day before, which were purchased by their older friend.

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative materials for young people under Articles 173 (Petty hooliganism) and 178 (Drinking alcoholic beverages in public places and appearing in public places in a state of intoxication) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The parents of the offenders were also brought to justice for failing to fulfill their responsibilities for raising children (Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). Currently, SBU officers are working with the boys.

Addition

In Kyiv, a veteran was injured for making a remark to vacationers about Russian music. According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred in one of the yards of the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Kyiv police conducted searches in the apartments of two minors who were caught in a scandal due to publications on social networks of videos with Russian music.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
