You can pay with a card in Kyiv minibuses: the petition was supported

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17476 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 76057 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40788 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46160 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53121 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95413 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 87086 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35557 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109613 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 76057 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94692 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95413 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 87086 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185996 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 56128 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30456 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31413 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32614 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34844 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

You can pay with a card in Kyiv minibuses: the petition was supported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5734 views

The Kyiv authorities have approved a petition to introduce cashless payments in private minibuses. It will be possible to pay with bank cards and through the "Kyiv Digital" service.

You can pay with a card in Kyiv minibuses: the petition was supported

A petition has been approved that provides for the introduction of non-cash payment for travel in minibuses of private carriers in Kyiv. This is stated in the response of the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

The authorities of the capital of Ukraine considered electronic petition No. 13388 regarding the introduction of non-cash payment for travel in private carriers' routes.

What the petition stated:

  • in many cities of Ukraine, private carriers have already introduced non-cash payment for travel on their routes;
    • minibuses will be able to accept bank cards, as well as travel documents and cards of the "Kyiv Digital" service for payment.

      Considering that the issue raised in your initiated electronic petition No. 13388 "Introduction of non-cash payment for travel on private carriers' routes" will contribute to improving the quality of passenger transportation, improving the quality of transport services (..) further measures will be taken within the defined powers in accordance with Section VI of the Regulations.

      - replied the Kyiv City Head.

      What else is stated in the response of the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko:

      The letter-response states that in the capital of Ukraine, by order of 27.04.2018 No. 706, an automated system for accounting for fare payment in urban passenger transport, regardless of ownership, has been created (hereinafter referred to as ASOP). The procedure for its functioning (22.10.2018 No. 1887) has also been approved.

      The administrator of the ASOP system is the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration.

      Electronic payment in Kyiv's minibuses: KCMA starts working on a solution08.04.25, 11:12 • 11095 views

      The operator of ASOP is the communal enterprise "Main Information and Computing Center".

      As of today, within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine, the ASOP system is technically and technologically ready to connect all carriers, regardless of ownership.

      By order of the Kyiv City Military Administration dated 30.12.2022 No. 842, the term of the ASOP pilot operation has been extended for the period of martial law and nine months from the date of its termination or cancellation.

      Let us remind you

      A petition demanding to raise the salaries of Ukrainian teachers to $1000–1500 has gained the required number of votes. Now the Cabinet of Ministers must consider the appeal within ten days.

      Court suspended the Kyiv City Council's decision to expand Klitschko's powers - KCMA11.04.25, 14:23 • 5912 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyKyiv
      Vitali Klitschko
      Ukraine
      Kyiv
