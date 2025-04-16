You can pay with a card in Kyiv minibuses: the petition was supported

A petition has been approved that provides for the introduction of non-cash payment for travel in minibuses of private carriers in Kyiv. This is stated in the response of the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

The authorities of the capital of Ukraine considered electronic petition No. 13388 regarding the introduction of non-cash payment for travel in private carriers' routes.

What the petition stated:

in many cities of Ukraine, private carriers have already introduced non-cash payment for travel on their routes;

minibuses will be able to accept bank cards, as well as travel documents and cards of the "Kyiv Digital" service for payment.

Considering that the issue raised in your initiated electronic petition No. 13388 "Introduction of non-cash payment for travel on private carriers' routes" will contribute to improving the quality of passenger transportation, improving the quality of transport services (..) further measures will be taken within the defined powers in accordance with Section VI of the Regulations. - replied the Kyiv City Head.

What else is stated in the response of the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko:

The letter-response states that in the capital of Ukraine, by order of 27.04.2018 No. 706, an automated system for accounting for fare payment in urban passenger transport, regardless of ownership, has been created (hereinafter referred to as ASOP). The procedure for its functioning (22.10.2018 No. 1887) has also been approved.

The administrator of the ASOP system is the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The operator of ASOP is the communal enterprise "Main Information and Computing Center".

As of today, within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine, the ASOP system is technically and technologically ready to connect all carriers, regardless of ownership.

By order of the Kyiv City Military Administration dated 30.12.2022 No. 842, the term of the ASOP pilot operation has been extended for the period of martial law and nine months from the date of its termination or cancellation.

